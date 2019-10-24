Simone Biles Throws Out First Pitch

Gymnast Simone Biles threw a strike at the World Series last night. Biles delivered the first pitch of Game Two between the Nationals and the Astros at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston. Before the pitch, she got cheers from the crowd by doing a standing full front flip, with a twist, in front of the pitcher’s mound. Then she threw a strike right over the plate. Biles won her 25th world title earlier this month, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. The Nationals went on beat the Astros 12-to-3.