Simple Minds drop “Someone Somewhere in Summertime” from upcoming live album

Simple Minds have shared the first track off their upcoming live album, New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey, which captures a special performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s fifth studio album, New Gold Dream.

The band just released their live performance of “Someone Somewhere in Summertime.” The original tune was one of three singles off New Gold Dream, along with “Promised You A Miracle” and “Glittering Prize.”

You can listen to “Someone Somewhere in Summertime” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey was recorded last year for Sky Arts’ Greatest Album Live series. It was filmed at the 12th century Paisley Abbey in the band’s hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, and sees them performing their critically acclaimed 1982 studio release.

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey will be released October 27 digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition red transparent marble vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

