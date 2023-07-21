Simple Minds releasing ‘New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey’ in October

BMG Rights Management UK

Simple Minds will release a live album capturing a special performance that helped celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album New Gold Dream.

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey was recorded last year for Sky Arts’ Greatest Album Live series. It was filmed at the 12th century Paisley Abbey in the band’s hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, and sees them performing their critically acclaimed fifth studio album, which was released in 1982.

When picking the location for the performance, frontman Jim Kerr says, “we wanted to do it somewhere locally. And obviously the band being from Glasgow, it had to be somewhere nearby.” He says they also wanted somewhere with “grandeur,” which was “just out of the norm, because it is a special album for us.”

He adds, “And so Paisley Abbey, knowing its history and knowing the look of the place, we thought this would be something special.”

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey will be released on October 27 digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition red transparent marble vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

