Simpsons Releasing Christmas Short

Simpsons’ fans are getting an early Christmas gift.

Disney Plus has announced that a new short called, “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad” will launch exclusively on December 15.

Disney says, “In the upcoming short from “The Simpsons,” Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.”

Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single “Feliz Navidad” featured in the short and on their new album, “A Family Christmas,” on December 15.

What’s your favorite Simpsons episode?