Sinead O’Conner Calls Herself A “People Whisperer”

The pandemic has inspired SINEAD O’CONNOR to become a healthcare worker, and she’s serious enough that she’s headed back to school.

She says she “has a certain gift with frightened people.” And it sounds like she’s doing something commendable: Working with people in hospice to comfort them.

She adds, quote, “The COVID thing gave me more impetus: A) What do I want to do with my life? and B) If I had taken this course two years ago, which I was going to do but touring got in the way, I could’ve been out working now, helping people, which I would’ve liked to be doing.”

Here’s a clip from the show:

“I have a gift with frightened people”. Sinéad O’Connor (@MagdaDavitt77), a woman of many talents ♥️ #LateLate pic.twitter.com/IuOwtZOLQF — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 29, 2020

In case you’re wondering…this is my fav Sinead song