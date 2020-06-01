Sinead O’Conner Calls Herself A “People Whisperer”

The pandemic has inspired SINEAD O’CONNOR to become a healthcare worker, and she’s serious enough that she’s headed back to school.

She says she “has a certain gift with frightened people.”  And it sounds like she’s doing something commendable:  Working with people in hospice to comfort them.

She adds, quote, “The COVID thing gave me more impetus:  A) What do I want to do with my life? and B) If I had taken this course two years ago, which I was going to do but touring got in the way, I could’ve been out working now, helping people, which I would’ve liked to be doing.”

Here’s a clip from the show:

In case you’re wondering…this is my fav Sinead song

 

