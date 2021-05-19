Sinead O’Connor Says Prince Chased Her On A Highway. 🙄

PRINCE wrote SINEAD O’CONNOR’s biggest hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U”. And then he supposedly went PSYCHO on her.

In her upcoming book, Sinead says Prince summoned her to his Hollywood mansion, where he yelled at her for swearing in interviews and forced his butler to serve her soup, even though she kept refusing it.

Then he turned nice all of a sudden and suggested they have a pillow fight. What she didn’t know is that he’d put something HARD in his pillowcase, and he whacked her with it.

When she escaped the mansion on foot, he stalked her in his car, then got out and “chased her around on the highway.”

Sinead says, quote, “You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician, but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”

As for “Nothing Compares 2 U”, she says, quote, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s my song.”

***ARE YOU KIDDING ME LADY?!?!?***

(Uproxx)