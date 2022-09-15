Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares’ Doc Is Coming To Showtime

Showtime is doing a new documentary on the life, career, and legacy of Sinead O’Connor called Nothing Compares.

The documentary is directed by Kathryn Ferguson and will be released on Showtime on September 30th.

The network described the project as, “An examination of Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on O’Connor’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens.”

The network continued, “The archive-led documentary features era-defining music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with O’Connor herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words from a present-day perspective.”

What song from Sinead O’Connor was your absolute favorite song growing up?