“Sing 2” Trailer is released and features Bono as a Rockstar Lion

The Sequel to the animated film released in 2016 is coming soon later this year. “Sing 2” will feature Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Bono and is set to be released during the holiday season. The trailer was released and shows a plethora of cameos and singers that will be featured in the film like Pharrell Williams, Scarlett Johansson, Halsey and more. “Sing 2” will hit theaters on December 22. What is your favorite holiday of the year? What do you like to do to celebrate that holiday? What traditions do you have?