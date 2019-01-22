Singer Chris Brown Arrested in Paris on Suspicion of Rape

Two French police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are under arrest in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The officials say one of the other suspects detained is Brown’s bodyguard.

A 24-year-old woman is alleging she was raped at Brown’s hotel room on January 15th.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music have not commented.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

He attacked her in a car and left her face bloodied and bruised.

In this Feb. 12, 2012 photo, Chris Brown accepts the award for best R&B album for “F.A.M.E.” during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Two songs featuring Brown and Rhianna hit the Internet on Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. Brown is singing on the remix of Rihanna’s track “Birthday Cake,” and she’s on the remix of his upbeat tune “Turn Up the Music.” (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

He completed probation in that case in 2015.

