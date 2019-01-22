Singer Chris Brown Arrested in Paris on Suspicion of Rape

Two French police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are under arrest in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The officials say one of the other suspects detained is Brown’s bodyguard.

A 24-year-old woman is alleging she was raped at Brown’s hotel room on January 15th.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music have not commented.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

He attacked her in a car and left her face bloodied and bruised.

He completed probation in that case in 2015.