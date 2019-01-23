Singer Chris Brown Released After Arrest Suspicion Of Rape in Paris

Singer Chris Brown is no longer in police custody after being arrested in France on suspicion of rape.

TMZ reports that Brown is free to leave France after being released on his recognizance.

Paris prosecutors say the case in still under investigation.

Brown appeared to address the allegations on Instagram, with a post claiming the woman who made the accusations is lying.

He called it false and said “for my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals.”

Two French police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people were arrested in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The officials say one of the other suspects detained was Brown’s bodyguard.

A 24-year-old woman is alleging she was raped at Brown’s hotel room on January 15th.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music have not commented.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

He attacked her in a car and left her face bloodied and bruised.

He completed probation in that case in 2015.