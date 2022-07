Remember the film, “Stripes?” Bill Murray led his troop of misfits in exercises while singing? Well, check out the soldiers at Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne doing an impromptu, a cappella version of “My Girl” by the Temptations. They’re lying on the ground in their military gear, while waiting to do a helicopter jump. They’re not randomly this talented, though. They’re members of the division’s All American Chorus.