Sir Elton John And Abba Share Virtual Live Tiktok Mashup Of Their Hits

Sir Elton John and Benny Anderson mashed up ‘Bennie and the Jets’ and ‘Chiquitita’, and TikTok loves it. Both 75-year-old pop stars remotely recorded piano parts of their hits for TikTok. The video begins with Benny performing the opening keys to ABBA’s 1979 hit ‘Chiquitita’ before Elton comes in with his 1973 classic ‘Bennie And The Jets’. Over on ABBA’s official TikTok, the clip is captioned: “Heard that ’Chiquitita’ was trending again…with @Elton John! #ABBA #pop #piano.” What do you think of Elton John and Abba’s mashup? Hot or not?

To view this content referenced from Tiktok, click here.