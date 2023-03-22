Sir Elton John Shocked After Learning The Inspiration Behind His Iconic Rocket Man Song

Sir Elton John didn’t know what his song “Rocket Man” was about until recently.

The 1972 pop hit was written with the 75-year-old music legend’s longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin.

Taupin told the ‘I’m Still Standing’ hitmaker the astronaut story that inspired the space-themed song, with Elton revealing, “I never knew that.”

“It was actually a song inspired by Ray Bradbury from his book of science-fiction short stories called ‘The Illustrated Man,’ said Bernie. “In that book, there was a story called ‘The Rocket Man,’ about how astronauts in the future would become sort of an everyday job, so I kinda took that idea and ran with it.”

