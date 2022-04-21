Sir Elton John Working On New Music Amid Final Tour

Sir Elton John is working on new music and his final tour. The “Bennie and the Jets,” songwriter is 75-years-old and has seen a renewed interest in his music thanks to collaborations with Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and Olly Alexander.

During his acceptance speech after winning the Global Awards’ Mass Appeal trophy, the singer gushed over being able to make music and hear his music on the radio after 50 years in the music business.

“The fact I get to reach a whole new generation through listeners is very special to me. So thank you Global and all of your listeners on Capital, Heart, and Smooth [radio] for tuning in and supporting my music…And I can’t wait for you to hear more new music soon,” Elton said in the video.

Do you plan on seeing Elton John when he tours? What is your favorite Elton John song?