Sir Paul Blames The Boss

Concerts used to be a lot more low-key . . . then Bruce Springsteen came along with his massive, 3-to-4-hour shows, and ruined it for everybody. At least that’s now Paul McCartney sees it. Quote, “I blame Bruce Springsteen . . . I’ve told him so! I said, ‘It’s your fault, man!’ . . . We used to do a half-hour. That was the Beatles’ thing: half an hour and we got paid for it!” Paul says shorter shows were more common in the ’60s, because there were usually several acts on a bill, rather than just a headliner and an opener