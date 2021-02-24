Sir Paul McCartney shocks 33 Princeton University students when he crashes their songwriting class

© Mary McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney gave roughly three dozen Princeton University students the shock of their lives when he crashed their songwriting class.

The Daily Princeton reports that the former Beatles star joined a songwriting workshop, of which 33 students attended.

Students Liam Seeley and Remy Reya, both of whom were part of the workshop, explained how it happened, saying that their professor, Paul Muldoon, announced about 30 minutes into the three-hour lecture that a “test student” would be joining them virtually to listen to everyone’s songs.

However, when the moment came — none of the students were prepared to see who was on the other end of the screen.

Seeley told the publication, “At first his camera was off and all we heard was a distant British voice.”

Then the professor introduced McCartney and, according to Seeley, asked the class, “Who wants to present first?”

“I think some people stayed in shock for the rest of the two hours,” laughed Reya.

Seeley says he enjoyed receiving constructive advice from Macca himself, saying, “He gave criticism, but he very much treated them [our songs] as works in progress — citing lines that he found powerful and moving verses to the top.”

Added Professor Muldoon, “He was clearly absolutely determined to be helpful. It turns out that Paul McCartney is a natural educator…One of the things few people might realize about him is that he is quite likely to have been a teacher had he not become a rock star.”

Muldoon is currently working with McCartney on a yet-to-be-announced project, “details of which are under wraps just now but will be announced in a few days.”

Sir Paul released his latest studio album, McCartney III, in December.

By Megan Stone

