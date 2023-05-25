Sir Rod Stewart Releasing Whiskey

Sir Rod Stewart is releasing his own whiskey.

Wolfie’s Whisky, the blended Scotch whiskey, was reportedly designed to reflect Rod’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage and was inspired by the legendary musician’s early “hell-raising days” with the Faces.

Stewart said, “Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days. Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favorite cocktail. It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win, or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer. Let the good times roll!”

The lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ are printed on the base of the bottle.

Wolfie’s will be available to buy online next month but fans are encouraged to sign up at www.wolfiesiscoming.com for access to an exclusive presale on June 16.

What rock star should release their own booze and what kind should it be? What should it be called?