Six 1990s David Bowie live albums to be released on CD and vinyl, and together in a box set, soon

Parlophone

A series of six David Bowie live albums recorded during the 1990s will be released on CD and vinyl LP in the coming weeks. The discs — limited single-run pressings — will be available exclusively at Bowie’s official online store and the Rhino.com store.

In addition, the six albums will be issued together as limited-edition CD and vinyl box sets titled Brilliant Live Adventures, which will also be sold only at the Bowie and Rhino stores.

The first three albums of the series and the full box sets will be released sometime before Christmas, while the other three albums will arrive in early 2021.

The first confirmed title is Ouvrez Le Chien [OOV-ray luh shYEN] (Live Dallas ’95), which will be released on October 30 on CD and as a two-LP set. It features a performance from the rock legend’s tour in support of his 1995 Outside album which initially was released exclusively via streaming services in early July.

As previously reported, Ouvrez Le Chien documents an October 13, 1995, show at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheatre, and was produced by Bowie. The set featured renditions of six songs from Outside, as well as a version of Bowie’s hit collaboration with Queen, “Under Pressure,” gems from David’s back catalog like “Andy Warhol” and “The Man Who Sold the World,” and several deep cuts.

The album’s title is French for “open the dog” — it’s a phrase that previously appeared in the 1970 Bowie song “All the Madmen,” from his The Man Who Sold the World album.

Another Bowie live collection from the ’90s, Something in the Air (Live Paris ’99), was released exclusively via streaming services in August, so it’s a good bet it also will part of the six-album series.

Here’s the Ouvrez Le Chien CD track list:

“Look Back in Anger”

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”

“The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)”

“I Have Not Been to Oxford Town”

“Outside”

“Andy Warhol”

“Breaking Glass”

“The Man Who Sold the World”

“We Prick You”

“I’m Deranged”

“Joe the Lion”

“Nite Flights”

“Under Pressure”

“Teenage Wildlife”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.