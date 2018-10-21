Six Shot in Jax, Three in Critical Condition

Jacksonville police are investigating a mass shooting, the second in as many months in that city.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that six adults have been shot, and three of them are in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m., about a half mile north of TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars are playing against the Houston Texans.

Police say the incident is not affecting game, and the area around the scene has been blocked off.

No one is currently in custody. However, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes the shooter took off in a grey or silver 4-door car.

In August, a gunman killed two gamers at a Madden 19 video game tournament in downtown Jacksonville, before killing himself.

