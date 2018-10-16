Sixth Grade Girl Accused of Posting Threats Against Her Broward School

A 12-year-old girl is accused of making online threats against some Broward County schools claiming she had a gun and would kill all teachers, according to BSO.

Deputies said yesterday the Nova Middle School sixth-grader posted threats on Instagram against her school and Nova High School in Davie.

There was extra security at the school yesterday, but no incidents were reported.

