Sixx:A.M. releases new version of "Maybe It's Time" featuring Joe Elliott, Slash & more

The recently reported new version of the Nikki Sixx-led band Sixx:A.M.‘s song “Maybe It’s Time,” featuring guest spots from Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash and a variety of other musicians, has arrived.

All artist royalties will be donated to the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation in support of those recovering from substance use disorders.

The track, which was teased earlier this week, also features contributions from Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody, Bad Wolves‘ Tommy Vext and AWOLNATION, as well as country star Brantley Gilbert.

“I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation,” says Sixx.

“The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along,” the founding Motley Crue bassist adds. “Just the opposite…those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

You can download the new version of “Maybe It’s Time” now via digital outlets. It will also be featured in the upcoming film Sno Babies.

The original “Maybe It’s Time” appears on Sixx:A.M.’s most recent album, 2016’s Prayers for the Blessed.

By Josh Johnson

