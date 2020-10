SPOILER ALERT

Last night on “Dancing with the Stars,” Tyra Banks announced that Monica & Val were safe, and they left the floor. She immediately said there was an error, and that Monica & Val were actually in the bottom two, and had to come back out. So who got booted? Judges saved Monica Aldama, and sent Anne Heche home. ut the real highlight of the night was Skai Jackson’s Foxtrot. Her dancing got her the first 10 of the season!!