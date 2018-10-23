Sky News: Body Parts of WAPO Columnist Found

Sky News is reporting that body parts have been discovered and are believed to be the remains of former Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

The sources have told Sky News the writer had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured”.

One source also suggested Mr. Khashoggi’s remains were discovered in the garden of the Saudi consul general’s home – situated around 500 meters away from the consulate.

Saudi officials claimed that the body was rolled up in a carpet and handed to a local collaborator who was tasked with disposing of the evidence.

"Jamal Khashoggi's body parts have been discovered" – Sources have told @AlexCrawfordSky "grisly details" about how Jamal Khashoggi's body parts were discovered.



Turkey’s president says Saudi Arabia planned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi days before the opposition journalist was killed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today called the October 2nd killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a premeditated and savage murder.

Erdogan said 15 Saudi nationals arrived in Istanbul on separate flights in the days and hours before Khashoggi was killed.

He also said security cameras in the consulate were removed before Khashoggi went into the building.