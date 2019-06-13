Skydeck Cracks!

Visitors to the Willis Tower’s SkyDeck got an extra scare this week when the attraction’s protective layer covering the glass splintered into thousands of pieces. The Willis Tower says no one was in any danger, as the protective layer did what it was supposed to do. “There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked,” The glass sightseeing box extends from the 103rd floor of Willis Tower in Chicago and attracts about 1.5 million visitors each year.