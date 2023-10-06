Skynyrd Launches Hell House

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a new whiskey.

The band hosted a Florida event to mark the launch of “Hell House Whiskey” this week at Whitey’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville.

The event offered fans a chance to party with the band and try their “Hell House Whiskey” brand.

The pre-party included a meet and greet and a signing event where fans could have their Hell House bottles signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

Skynyrd’s “Hell House Whiskey” was created with a mash bill featuring 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt, offering notes of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice.

