Lynyrd Skynyrd has a new whiskey.
The band hosted a Florida event to mark the launch of “Hell House Whiskey” this week at Whitey’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville.
The event offered fans a chance to party with the band and try their “Hell House Whiskey” brand.
The pre-party included a meet and greet and a signing event where fans could have their Hell House bottles signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.
Skynyrd’s “Hell House Whiskey” was created with a mash bill featuring 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt, offering notes of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice.
Beth
Beth
Skynyrd Launches Hell House
