Slapped In The Face By An Octopus!

A man gets hit in the face by an octopus thrown by a seal…NO, we’re not making this up! 23 year old Taiyo Masuda says he was on a GoPro-funded kayaking trip off the coast of New Zealand on Sept. 22 when he shot the infamous video, which has gone viral. It happened in an instant: A seal surfaces near a kayaker, octopus in tow. The seal whips its head, smacking the boater with the octopus. The man is left stunned. That guy hit is Kyle Mulinder. He’s fine. Apparently he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time