Slapped In The Face By An Octopus!

A man gets hit in the face by an octopus thrown by a seal…NO, we’re not making this up! 23 year old Taiyo Masuda  says he was on a GoPro-funded kayaking trip off the coast of New Zealand on Sept. 22 when he shot the infamous video, which has gone viral. It happened in an instant: A seal surfaces near a kayaker, octopus in tow. The seal whips its head, smacking the boater with the octopus.  The man is left stunned.  That guy hit is Kyle Mulinder. He’s fine.  Apparently he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Want Some Help To Win Halloween Horror Nights Tickets? Watch This! The Princess Bride (1987) Mariah Carey to Perform At American Music Awards IHOP Debuts Pancake Beer ‘Making a Murderer’ Set to Return Next Month The Week Of Great New TV Continues!! I Can’t Wait For Beverly Goldberg Tonight!
Comments