Slash, Cat Stevens, The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart & more playing Peace Through Music streaming concert

Slash, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and The Grateful Dead‘s Mickey Hart are among the many artists performing during Peace Through Music, an upcoming streaming concert focused on raising funds and awareness for environmental issues.

The virtual event, produced by the Playing for Change organization and the United Nations Population Fund, is set to premiere December 15 at 9 p.m. ET. You can tune in to watch via the Playing for Change YouTube channel.

Other musicians taking part in the event include No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal, Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Jack Johnson, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, Ben Harper, Sara Bareilles, The Lumineers and Keb’ Mo’. Additionally, The Band‘s Robbie Robertson will be making a “special appearance” during the stream.

Peace Through Music previously raised $1 million for social justice charities with its 2020 stream, which featured artists including Ringo Starr, Gary Clark Jr., and Carlos and Cindy Blackman Santana.

