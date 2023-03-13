Slash launches horror movie production company BerkerkerGang

Gary Miller/Getty Images

“Welcome to the Jungle” that is the movie production business, Slash.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has started a horror movie production company called BerserkerGang, reports Variety. In a statement issued to Variety, Slash says, “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you. I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Prior to starting the company, Slash and his partners in the venture teamed up on a movie called The Breach, for which Slash was a composer and executive producer. That movie is scheduled to be released later this year.

According to Variety, details of BerskerGang’s first project may be announced in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

One of Slash’s partners, Rodrigo Gudiño, said in a statement, “The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing.”

