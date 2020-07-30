Slash Of Guns N Roses Loved Working With Michael Jackson

Michael looks SO healthy and great in this video!! I miss him!!

During the early ’90s Guns N Roses guitarist Slash teamed up with Michael Jackson for songs on his Dangerous album. While performing and touring with Jackson, Slash was able to see the life of the “King of Pop” on and off stage.

“I’d do some shows here and there and it was fun because he was such a pro, and he was such a f—ing talent from on high,” Slash said during an interview with Kerrang!

“Onstage, his whole professional thing was really where he clicked,” the guitarist recalled. “When he wasn’t working, or in production or whatever, it was then you could see that he was sort of at the mercy of his own success. All the people he had around him, the tugging, and the yes people, you could tell that he knew 90 percent of them were full of s__t. I felt sorry for him in that sense.”

