Slash, REO Speedwagon guitarist taking part in livestream celebrating 40th anniversary of AC/DC's 'Back in Black'

Courtesy of AC/DC

AC/DC‘s legendary 1980 album Back in Black was released 40 years ago this Saturday, and to mark the milestone, an online celebration featuring a variety of well-known musicians is taking place today at Consequence of Sound‘s various social media channels.

The streaming event, dubbed “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration,” will kick off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and will feature appearances by Slash, REO Speedwagon guitarist Dave Amato, Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider, ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and many other famous rockers.

The celebration, which will be hosted by acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols, will include performances, testimonials and music tutorials.

Other musicians and celebrities slated to take part in the special include ex-Runaways singer Cherie Currie, Orianthi, comic Brian Posehn and members of Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax and a variety of other bands.

To kick off the event, a contest has been launched offering a variety of AC/DC gear, including a Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” guitar like the one Angus Young plays, and two black Gibson SG Standards. Entries will be accepted until August 7.

To watch the livestream, visit Consequence of Sound’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch channels.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.