Slash rocks with Road Recovery charity organization on new song, “Crimson Chaos”

Road Recovery

Slash is featured on a new song called “Crimson Chaos,” which is being released by the charity organization Road Recovery.

The tune was written and recorded by participants in Road Recovery’s Trax Program, which “offers young people the opportunity to build healthy networks during challenging times, helping them avoid self-destructive or risky behavior.”

In a statement, Slash says, “I’ve been hanging out with Road Recovery for a while now and I always find it a really enriching experience hanging and jamming with the kids.”

“These guys wrote me a song that I recorded and it’s really inspirational to see how young people and adults are inspired by the arts to get it together, get out of that funk, and get out of a bad situation to be able to turn their life around,” the Guns N’ Roses shredder adds. “That’s what these kids at Road Recovery have done and that’s pretty awesome.”

Footage of Slash playing with the Road Recovery kids is featured in the “Crimson Chaos” video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

