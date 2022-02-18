Slash teases arrival of new Guns N’ Roses music by June

ABC/Randy Holmes

More new Guns N’ Roses music is on the way.

Speaking with Consequence.net, guitarist Slash reveals that the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers plan to drop some fresh tunes ahead of their European tour launching in June.

“There is new material coming — everybody’s always asking,” Slash says. “I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

Last year, GN’R released two new songs, “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.” Prior to that, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers hadn’t put out anything since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which featured Axl Rose as the only remaining original member in the band. Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the group in 2016 after leaving in the mid-’90s.

Ahead of the European tour, Guns N’ Roses will headline Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival in May.

Meanwhile, Slash is currently on tour with his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators in support of their new album, 4.

