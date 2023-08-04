Slotherhouse Coming To Theaters

The next horror villain sensation is the world’s slowest mammal.

On Wednesday, Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for its new horror movie “Slotherhouse,” which follows a college student who adopts a pet sloth, leading to a number of murders in the student’s sorority house.

The trailer opens with one member of the sorority house noticing something ruffle in the shower. When she opens the curtain, the sloth stabs her in the face.

“Slotherhouse” will hit theaters Wednesday, August 30.

What do you think of the recent spate of comedy-horror films? Good horror variety or just plain stupid?