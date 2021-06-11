Slowhand & Van: Eric Clapton and Van Morrison release new duet, “The Rebels”

Bushbranch/Surfdog Records

Eric Clapton has teamed up with Van Morrison under the moniker Slowhand & Van for a new collaborative single titled “The Rebels” that’s available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

The song, which was written by Morrison, is a duet version of a tune called “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?” that appears on Van’s recently released studio album, Latest Record Project, Vol. 1.

An animated music video for the new rendition has premiered at Clapton’s YouTube channel. It features cartoon versions of Eric and Van walking down a hall with a series of “wanted” posters on the wall. The posters feature different iconic musical “rebels” who come to life as Clapton and Morrison pass them.

The song also will be released soon as a 12-inch vinyl single featuring an instrumental version of “The Rebels” on the B-side. It can be pre-ordered now.

The cover art for the single is a sketch created by Clapton’s daughter Julie that depicts Eric sitting in a chair with a “wanted” poster of Van on the wall behind him. A limited-edition fine-art print of the cover sketch signed by Julie Clapton will be available to order soon at Surfdog.com.

Money raised by sale of the single and prints will benefit the Van Morrison Rhythm & Blues Foundation, which assists musicians experiencing financial difficulties.

Last year, Clapton recorded and released another new Morrison-penned song, “Stand and Deliver,” and Eric has voiced his support for Van in his critique of the U.K. government’s handling of the COVID-19 lockdown and its effect on the country’s live-music industry.

Clapton also referenced “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?” in a message he wrote recently questioning the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine’s safety and revealing he had a severe reaction to the vaccine.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.