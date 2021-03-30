Sly Stallone Developing a Rocky Prequel Series

It looks like the Rocky story isn’t down for the count just yet.

In a revelation to Rocky fans everywhere Sylvester Stallone revealed that he’s developing a Rocky prequel series to give fans a look at what life was like before The Italian Stallion became the boxer we know and love.

According to Stallone, the series will be about ten episodes taking place in what he called the “most transformative generation in modern history. The 60s”

Stallone didn’t say who would be playing the young Balboa, but you can best believe the streaming platforms are rubbing their hands together to get their hands on this one once it’s completed.

Who do you think would be great to play a young Rocky Balboa?

(Collider)