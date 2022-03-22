Sly Stallone Getting Into the NFT Game

It looks like Sylvester Stallone is preparing for another fight. This time he’s stepping into the NFT arena.

Sly is launching the PlanetSy NFT collection, which will consist of nearly 10,000 digital pieces that highlight his amazing career.

The collection won’t just be pictures of Sly. There will also be opportunities to spend time with Sylvester via dinner, a virtual movie screening, and more.

The collection, curated by Sylvester Stallone himself, is expected to launch next month.

