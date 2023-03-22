AUWA Books

Sly Stone is ready to tell his story. The legendary performer is set to release his memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), on October 17, via Questlove’s new imprint, AUWA Books.

The book was written with Ben Greenman, who also wrote George Clinton and Brian Wilson’s memoirs, and features a forward by Questlove.

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story,” Stone shares in a statement. “I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”

Sly Stone is best known as the frontman for Sly and the Family Stone, and is responsible for such classic songs as “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” “I Want To Take You Higher” and “Family Affair.” He and the band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) is available for preorder now.

