Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Okeechobee

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and sheriffs responded to a downed plane in Lake Okeechobee Friday afternoon just north of Pahokee Airport.

Witnesses reported the plane was in the water about 400 yards from shore and an individual was spotted swimming away from the wreckage

Divers are on the scene searching for the person seen earlier.

This is a developing story

