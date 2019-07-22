Smart Diapers?! What Is This Madness?!

Pampers has a new Smart Diaper that will sense when you’re baby is wet and send an alert to your phone and the says the technology is an alternative to pulling back a baby’s diaper to see if it’s wet.

The company calls its smart diaper “Lumi” by Pampers. The diaper has a sensor that sends information to a mobile app.

Are we really that lazy as parents?! I’m not going to claim I was the best baby-changing dad in the world, but come on…how about fine-tuning your mom and dad senses to know when the baby needs a change.

Pampers says the sensor also will track the baby’s sleeping patterns.

There’s no word yet on how much smart diapers will cost. Oh, I WILL be talking abou this on The Cool Dad Rules Podcast ~ Bill