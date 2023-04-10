Smartfood Adds Cool Ranch Flavor

Smartfood is combining the best of two worlds with the introduction of new Smartfood PopCorn Doritos Cool Ranch.

The new snack is available at Sam’s Club through the end of May and features Smartfood popcorn dusted with the iconic cool and tangy Doritos ranch flavor.

You can find Smartfood PopCorn Doritos Cool Ranch now at Sam’s Club.

What flavor popcorn would you like to see sold in stores?