Smartfood Released A Sour Cream And Onion Flavor And It May Be Better Than Chips

If you’re already a fan of Smartfood’s white cheddar popcorn then you have to try their new sour cream and onion flavor popcorn. According to Instagrammer @snackmurder, “It kept feeling like I was eating a dip because of how spot on the flavor of this is. Sour cream and onion. As advertised and pretty dang good.” The new sour cream and onion flavor popcorn join Smartfood’s flamin’ hot version and with other chip flavors like barbeque and salt and vinegar being a hit, it’s only a matter of time before we get a popcorn version. What is your favorite chip flavor?