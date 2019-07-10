SmartFood Unveils Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn

Worlds have collided in what could be your new favorite snack.

Earlier this week, SmartFoods started rolling out Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn everywhere. In June, the snack was seen at Sam’s Club and Walmart locations.

Frito Lay’s Flamin’ Hot flavor that you are used to with Cheetos and Doritos is now sprinkled on the popcorn.

Reviews have been positive so far. One person tweeted, “Yo @smartfood.. that Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn is the best popcorn I have ever had. PLEASE make it permanent…… if not already.”

Have you tried it? Will you try it once you get your hands on a bag? What is your favorite hot snack?