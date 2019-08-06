Smartphone Games Better At Easing Work Stress Than Mindfulness Apps

Next time you’re feeling a little overwhelmed on the job, grab your phone for some downtime crushing candy. Turns out, it’s a really good way of taking off the pressure.

In a new study out of the University College London and the University of Bath, researchers found that smartphone games were more effective than other methods like fidget spinners and mindfulness apps at relieving workplace stress.

Publishing their results in the JMIR Mental Health journal, those who interacted with the game reported feeling more energized and less tired afterward than those in the other groups. “During the activity, I forgot about work,” was a frequent refrain from those who played the game on the phone.

Speaking on the need to “unwind and recuperate after work,” lead author Dr. Emily Collins reveals, “Our study suggests playing digital games can be an effective way to do this.”

How do you combat workplace stress?