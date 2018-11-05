Smartphones and Tablets Are Causing Mental Health Problems in Children As Young As Two

Children as young as two years old are developing mental health problems due to the amount of time they spend on smartphones and tablets.

Researchers state that young children’s brains are still developing and susceptible to damage from technology.

The time spent on smartphones and tablets makes kids more anxious, depressed and lowers their self control.

It is suggested that kids be limited to only two hours on smartphones and tablets.

At what age did you allow your child to play games or watch their favorite show on your smartphone or tablet?