Smash Mouth shares enraged "fan mail" following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally performance

Smash Mouth performed a concert earlier this month at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As you might imagine, that decision didn’t go over well with everyone.

In an Instagram post, the “All Star” rockers shared a piece of recent “fan mail” they received. While you can’t see the full contents of the letter, which is covered by broken pieces of a Smash Mouth CD, you can make out certain words, including “kills,” “selfish” and the F-word.

In a statement to ABC News, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed that 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported that are related to the Sturgis rally, three of which were out-of-state cases.

Along with Smash Mouth, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured performances from bands including Fozzy, Lit, Buckcherry, Trapt and Drowning Pool, among others.

