Smashing Pumpkins Set Release Date for Next Album

Smashing Pumpkins’ follow-up to 2018’s “Shiny and Oh So Bright Volume 1” has been scheduled for release. The Billy Corgan-produced “Cyr,” which will feature 20 tracks of new music, is set to drop November 27th, Sumerian Records has revealed. In anticipation of the release, the group is releasing a five-part animated series called “In Ashes,” which will feature songs from the upcoming album. The first two episodes are scheduled to be released on Friday, according to a Sumerian rep. Have Smashing Pumpkins peaked, or do they keep getting better? What age group do most Smashing Pumpkins fans fall into?