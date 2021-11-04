Smell Like John Mayer! Well, Your Clothes Anyway!

Wanna smell like John Mayer? Well, now you can with his new detergent by The Laundress.

The new scent is a follow-up to his first detergent, “Out West” and contains notes of Amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk, and woods, all hand-picked by Mayer.

“Way Out West” comes in a 16-ounce bottle and is good for 32 washes. There is also a “Way Out West” fabric spray for clothes that require dry cleaning and other articles that can’t be washed. Simply spray it on the item for the “fresh out of the laundry” smell.

Just in time for the holidays, The Laundress is offering a gift set of John Mayer products, which are plant-based and are 100 percent recyclable.

Have you tried John Mayer’s “Out West” detergent? Got a laundry tip? Share it!