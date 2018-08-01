Smirnoff Releases Moscow Mule Vodka

Smirnoff just made it easier to make a perfect Moscow Mule.

The vodka maker just released a “zesty ginger and lime” infused Moscow Mule vodka. Just add ginger beer and enjoy!

The bottle even resembles the copper mug that the drink is usually served in.

If you want a bottle, grab $14.99 and head to the store now because it will only be available through September.

What is your drink of choice? Is there an alcohol that is a NO way, NO how, NO more, JUST NO, for you? Why?