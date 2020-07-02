Smokey Robinson, Alanis Morissette creating "original musical narratives" for new Audible project

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF; ABC/Lou Rocco

Smokey Robinson and Alanis Morissette are among the music artists taking part in a new series of audiobooks from the Audible company dubbed Words & Music, said to offer “original musical narratives” that combine storytelling and music.

According to Audible, Robinson’s audiobook will feature “the personal recollections of an icon, recount[ing] a legendary career spanning 70 years with unprecedented detail through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.”

“It’s always been my passion to create experiences that touch and move people,” says Smokey. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my story, the stories of my incomparable contemporaries like Marvin [Gaye] and Aretha [Franklin], plus my music with the millions of Audible listeners who are looking for authentic stories told in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

Meanwhile, Audible explains that in her project, Alanis “unpacks a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in a powerful and thoughtful rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity, and human being.”

The audiobooks currently are in production at the artists’ respective home studios.

Kicking off the new Word & Music series will be a release from alt-rocker St. Vincent, a.k.a. Annie Clark.

For information, visit Audible.com/upcomingoriginals.

By Matt Friedlander

