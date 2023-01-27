Smokey Robinson announces first album in more than nine years

ABC/Randy Holmes

Smokey Robinson is ready to release some new music. People reports the 82-year-old Motown legend will drop GASMS, his first studio album in more than nine years, on April 28.

The new collection features songs written and produced by Smokey; he’s already dropped the first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” to streaming services.

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” he shares. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

GASMS is the first Smokey album since 2014’s Smokey & Friends, featuring new versions of his classic tunes with the help of stars like Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Steven Tyler and James Taylor.

The new album comes as Smokey is getting ready to receive a pretty huge honor by the Recording Academy. He and Berry Gordy are set to be honored as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year on February 3, where they will be celebrated by such artists as Michael McDonald, Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow, Dionne Warwick and The Temptations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.